WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

A Fort Hays college student is back home recovering after he injured his hand lighting off fireworks over the fourth of July holiday. He had to be flown to a Wichita hospital for surgery.

“A freak accident. I went to light the fuse and I was going to drop it, but it immediately set off and exploded in my hand,” said Erik Kreutzer.

He says he and his friends were lighting off mortars when it happened.

‘All my friends were in shock and one friend grabbed a jacket and threw it on my hand.”

He says he even briefly lost his vision and hearing after it exploded in his hand. His friends rushed him to a hospital in hays.

“You know, being a 20, almost 21 year old, he shook his head and closed his eyes, but I couldn’t even be in the room I couldn’t stand the sight of it. It was terrifying as a mom to see that,” said Erik’s mom.

As he’s recovering, he is having to re-learn some basic tasks and will have to figure out how he can continue to play some of his favorite sports, like golf.

He says their family has seen an outpouring of support from the community and wanted to thank everyone who has helped.

Now, he says he’ll be done with fireworks for a while and hopes by sharing his story others will reconsider their safety around fireworks.

“Be as safe as you can.”

The family has a Gofundme set up to help with his medical expenses that has already raised more than $8,000.

