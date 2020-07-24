WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

There are several other school districts that will likely follow USD 259′s decision Thursday, pushing the start date back for schools.

The Haysville district is one considering the move.

“It doesn’t have to be one size fits all, but in our county, with the kind of curve we have, we think this will be best. We are really hoping the curve is flattened in time for school to start right after labor day,”said Dr. John Burke, Superintendent of USD 261.

Dr. Burke says pushing the date back was something they considered weeks ago, even before Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order. Dr. Burke says Monday, they will be asking the board for permission to formally move the date. For many school leaders, it hasn’t been an easy or quick decision to make, there are a lot of small details to consider.

“We have lots and lots of operational details in terms of cleaning, taking temperatures, those types of things. You know, when you have a high school with 1700 students, you better have at least 17 thermometers to get everyone in in 10 minutes.”

While many districts are following USD 259, some may not.

“I think it depends on spread the disease, it depends on how much we can suppress the curve. In some of the counties, there are two counties still in the state that don’t have a single case.”

Dr. Burke says giving teachers and staff more time to prepare is a good thing.

“Keep in mind,this isn’t just the administrators plan. We are going to need the teachers, staff members and even parents to give us some advice on how to make this the most user friends, high quality learning environment we can have that’s also safe.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.