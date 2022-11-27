WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Small Business Saturday was in full swing across the Wichita metro. Shoppers showed up to the Delano district to support their local small businesses.

“Small business Saturday has become quite a movement,” Jack Kellogg, owner of Hatman Jack’s said. “Delano has become a destination statewide, people are coming here, but it’s a little bit fuller today.”

Kellogg says customers were flowing in and out of his store all Saturday long, picking out hats to up fit their style. Other businesses just down the street in the Delano district saw holiday traffic as well. At Vortex Souvenir, it was no different.

“Small business Saturday has always been our busiest day of the year and today is on par with that,” Kevin Wildt, co-owner of Vortex Souvenir said. “It’s just one of those days that just feels like there is always people popping in and out of the shop.”

Many of the business owners say inflation has impacted their small businesses and they say days like Saturday are a big help.

“Shipping prices have gone up quite a bit,” Kellogg said.

“Inflation has been definitely on our minds this year,” Wildt said. “When we get product, it ends up costing a little more, shipping keeps going up as well so just getting things to us is more expensive.”

The owners say they’re thankful for the customers who buy from their small business.

“I want to thank people for supporting small businesses and making their communities more lively,” Wildt said.