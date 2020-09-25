WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

There are 40 days until the November election and President Donald Trump has been calling on his supporters to show up to the polls and be poll watchers during this years election to prevent voter fraud.

“Given the competitive nature of this election cycle, people are more in tune with what’s going on, they are being proactive and asking more questions," said Katie Koupal," a spokesperson for the Kansas Secretary of State’s office.

You may have heard the term ‘poll watcher’ as President Donald Trump has asked his supporters to sign up to be one to make sure there’s no voter fraud at the polls.

Poll watchers are also known as poll observers or poll agents, but they are not people who just show up to a precinct on election day.

Their primary purpose, ensure their party has a fair chance of winning, closely monitor election administration and keep track of voter turnout for their parties.

“They can be a chairperson of a political party at the state or county level, they can be a candidate, they can be a write-in candidate, they can also be precinct committee man and women. Those same individuals can also appoint someone to serve.”

You have to be at least 14-years-old, a family member of a candidate, or a registered voter.

You also have to fill out a form ahead of the election and turn it in to be certified by your local election office and wear identification.

However, there are restrictions for those poll watchers.

“They are not allowed to interact with voters, they are not allowed to touch or handle ballots and they have to maintain at minimum at three feet of distance between a voting booth or table used by an election workers,” said Koupal.