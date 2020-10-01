WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The clock is ticking as airlines are making a last ditch effort for more federal aid. More money would avert thousands of layoffs that could start as soon as Thursday.

This has been an ongoing concern since the coronavirus pandemic began, as profits in the airline industry have plummeted, now putting several jobs at risk.

The Payroll Support Program, a part of the Cares Cct, is helping pay airline workers' wages, salaries and benefits now. The assistance stops at midnight Wednesday if congress doesn’t extend the financial assistance.

Airlines and their labor unions are lobbying for another $25 billion in taxpayer money to pay workers for six more months, though next march, but there is yet to be a decision made by congress.

“As of October 1st, it has been said that about 100,000 people will be furloughed in the airline industry. That only means really one thing, less flights and less availability,” Says Dean Headley, Associate Professor Emeritus at Wichita State University.

Headley says it will likely take years to come back from this hit. He also doesn’t expect a busy holiday travel season.

