WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mother’s day is this Sunday, and many businesses are gearing up for a busy holiday. Local businesses said they are seeing business ramp up with all the celebrations this year.

“Last year during this time we were largely carry out and delivery,” said Brian Donnelly, Director of Operations at Home Grown.

During what is one of the busiest times of the year, many restaurants like Home Grown missed out on many customers on Mother’s Day last year because of the pandemic.

“We’re just starting to allow people back in the restaurants,” said Donnelly. “It wasn’t the same Mother’s day we ever had before, so that’s why we’re really excited about this year.”

Nationwide flower shortages are affecting many businesses across the nation, but Moore Flowers’ Owner, Jodi Mitchell said they are not having that problem at her shop.

“We’ve kind of been a little cautious about that,” said Mitchell. “But so far we have not really had any issues and we’re very thankful for the people that we got locally working for us in that.”

Like many industries during COVID, the flower industry hasn’t been exempt from the pandemic.

“The floral industry was hit just horribly when COVID hit,” said Mitchell. “That affected how they were planting and growing for the future because no one really knew.”

Mitchell said her shop is having a busy season.

“We kind of hit the ground running,” said Mitchell. “ After everything with COVID died down, people are getting out there more, they’re excited about sending flowers, and connecting with people.”

She said it’s just not for Mother’s day.

“We’re very busy for this weekend, and as you said, Mother’s day, prom, all of that,” said Mitchell. “It’s just been a crazy week.”

Mitchell said it’s not too late to buy flowers from her shop.

“As of now we’re still taking orders for delivery,” said Mitchell. “But we’ll also have things made up so people can come in, pick things up and go.”

