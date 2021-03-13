WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Marilyn DeBoer, wife of longtime Wichita developer Jack DeBoer, confirms he died Friday at age 90.

He designed and built the first Residence Inn, an all-suite hotel, in downtown Wichita, Kansas, in 1975, and built or franchised 103 more properties before selling The Residence Inn Company to Marriott Corporation in 1987.

He is a past president of the Wichita Area Chamber, one of the founders of the Center for Entrepreneurship at Wichita State University, a trustee of Chatham Lodging Trust, and former chairman of the Board of Trustees of Youth for Understanding, the world’s leading student exchange organization. Jack is also a former board member of the Wesley Medical Endowment Foundation and the Greater Wichita Community Foundation.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.