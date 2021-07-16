WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a three-year-old boy from Las Vegas, Nevada, is mourning the loss of their son. He drowned in an above-ground pool near Goddard Thursday afternoon.

Sedgwick County emergency crews received the call of a boy in a pool on Thursday. When they arrived, they tried to save him, but he didn’t make it.

“We drive by it all the time, so it was pretty devastating realizing a neighbor had that happen,” said Sheila Medlam, who lives less than two miles away from where the accident happened.

Medlam knows what the family is going through. Her five-year-old son, Mason Medlam, drowned in a neighbor’s pond 10 years ago when he got of the house through a partially opened window.

“It’s hot people have pools, they have ponds. You know, those are just the pleasures in life and it just takes one minute for a tragedy to strike,” said Medlam.

Mason also died in July. Since his death, his mother says it’s always been a hard month.

“So, to hear that someone else, some other family has this loss, their little darling, it’s a terrible thing. I know what they are going through and life changes,” said Medlam.

She says she knows there are rough times ahead for the family, but hopes they can come together to help get through this.

“This was an accident, and accidents, unfortunately, happen. Surround each other and love each other,” Medlam said.

Investigators say there was a fence around the above-ground pool, but they have not indicated how the boy got into the pool.

