WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

It seems almost inevitable, employees testing positive for Covid-19.

“It was very scary , we knew this was going to happen,” said Cici Garcia. She’s a manager at Connie’s Mexico Cafe along Broadway.

Connie’s has been closed since the end of June because of it, but they are set to finally re-open Friday.

This isn’t the first time they have had shut down, they were also closed in March.

Garcia’s mom, the owner, and sister both tested positive, along with one other employee.

Garcia says shutting down was their choice.

“There’s nothing out there that says to shut down. It’s pretty much up to us, and we decided that we wanted to make sure that no one else got sick or put anyone in jeopardy,” said Garcia.

This businesses isn’t alone. Many others are also in the same situation, looking for guidance on what to do and how to get their employees tested, who may be asymptomatic after an exposure.

The CDC says, in most cases, you do not need to shut down your facility, but do close off any areas used for prolonged periods of time by the sick person. It says wait 24 hours, if possible, before you clean the work area. Let fellow employees know of a possible exposure and if they were in close contact with the employee, they should self-isolate too.

For small businesses, like Connie’s, shutting down can hurt.

“We don’t want anyone else, employees or customers, going through that experience,” said Garcia.

She says Friday they will re-open for curbside, to-go and delivery only to ease back into business.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.