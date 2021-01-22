WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

There are 105 counties in Kansas and it’s up to those individual counties to say exactly how each phase is rolled out and in what order. Sedgwick County says you shouldn’t go to other counties to get your vaccine.

Sedgwick County Health Officer, Dr. Garold Minns, says at least right now, you should get the vaccine in the county you live in and says going out of county could cause confusion.

“The only problem with that is, KDHE is sending the vaccine to counties kind of based on their population,” said Dr. Minns.

Dr. Minns says while KDHE isn’t mandating you get your vaccine in the county you live, it would take away a vaccine from someone else in that county. Especially in a time when vaccines are in short supply.

“I think once we get sufficient doses, people will be less concerned about that,” said Dr. Minns.

