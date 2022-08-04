WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The owners of Vietnom Nom announced on social media this week that it would close in September the restaurant could not find new owners.

The restaurant opened in west Wichita in 2017, near Northwest High School. Management said staffing challenges are taking their toll, and staff wants to spend more time with family.

“Our hope is to find someone who is as invested as we are in carrying on the Vietnom Nom name,” the post read. “If we can’t find a new owner, it’s truly been an amazing (five) years serving you!”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.