It’s officially wedding season and as some couples may know, planning after the last year hasn’t been easy, and many found maybe the vendor they wanted, they couldn’t get.

“It just boomed out of no where,” said wedding planner Krista Ybarra.

Now, event venues, caterers, florists and other vendors are slammed after more than a year of pushed out or canceled events.

“The wedding season is insane,” said Jason Febres with Rent The Chef.

Brides and grooms are looking to plan their dream wedding are feeling the impact of the recent rush.

Febres says their Friday’s and Saturday’s are slammed doing anywhere from two to five weddings in just a matter of days.

“We are already booked for 2021, 2022 is filling pretty quick, and we officially booked our first 2023 and 2024 wedding last week, so I don’t see this slowing down anytime.”

Event venues busy doing multiple tours a day and booking out a year or two.

“People are ready to celebrate they want to come to these weddings and so we are full,” said Jessie Griffith with The Hudson.

Ybarra says it’s a production to have a wedding and it’s not cheap either.

She says if you are planning a wedding with all the bells and whistles in the Wichita area, plan to spend anywhere from $28,000 to $32,000.

You may even have to shift your plan.

So if your partner will soon be popping the question, what should you be ready for?

First, be flexible with your date and even consider a Friday or Sunday wedding.

Second, try to get an early grasp of your guest count, that will impact your overall budget.

Three, think outside of the box or norm for weddings and think about what you and your partner really want.

Four, due to COVID there are shortages, the main area you might see it, in the floral arrangements and getting the specific flowers you want.

Five, book the big ticket items first that have limited availability, like venue and photographer.

Lastly, while it’s hard, don’t get caught up in the little details.

