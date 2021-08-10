KANSAS CITY, MO (KWCH) - Wichita will be the latest location for a new Whataburger.

Whataburger announced Tuesday that they plan to open 30 locations from Wichita to St. Joseph, Mo., over the next seven years.

Fans for the fast-food chain can thank Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the move. Mahomes is a part of a new investor-led franchise group, KMO Burger, that is responsible for the latest expansion.

“We are excited to have KMO Burger join the Whataburger team!” said Ed Nelson, Whataburger president and CEO, according to KCTV5. “Expanding to Kansas and Missouri is a win for Whataburger and our fans in America’s heartland.”

Whataburger already has plans for four locations in the Kansas City area that were announced earlier this year.

