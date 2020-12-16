WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A lengthy list of local bars and restaurants changes the federal lawsuit challenging the Sedgwick County public health order that listed several defendants. The lawsuit now only names one defendant: Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns. It also has shifted its focus to challenge the curfew on bars.

Legal experts said there might be a case here. The attorney representing the businesses dropped challenges to the mask mandate from the lawsuit, now focusing on the curfew, currently forcing Wichita bars to close well before the usual 2 a.m. closing time. Legal experts said the changes in hours and the reported lost revenue that comes with it, strengthens their case.

“We want to survive. We don’t want to lose our houses. We want our kids to have futures. We don’t want to change our lives because of an ordinance,” said Rusy Nail Co-owner Kriti Ivey.

In order to survive, 11 bars across Wichita joined to file suit against Dr. Minns. Ivy joined the lawsuit after The Rusty Nail lost about $43,000 in November.

“I know at the very beginning, a bunch of places got shut down, gyms, salons and all that,” she said. “But this whole round has been completely focused on bars and nightclubs, with absolutely no numbers or backings anyone has provided to us.”

The lawsuit comes after the county passed the new most recent health order that requires bars and restaurants to close by 11 p.m. and limits them to 50-percent capacity. The lawsuit claims the curfew drastically impacted business, some reporting up to a 90 percent drop in sales.

“We’ve tried every effort to work with them. It’s nothing any of us want to do. It’s just something we have to do. We’ve tried every avenue I can think of. We’re just trying to stay alive at this point,” said Blu Nightclub owner Darren Greiving.

Greiving said he wants to be clear, the lawsuit is about the curfew, not masks.

“My message to the county is either provide funding for our businesses to not go under or allow us to operate,” he said. “The hours are the most important thing. COVID does not have a watch. There are businesses that are busier in the morning than in the afternoons. The hours are not a factor.”

