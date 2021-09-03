WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man is asking for the community’s help figuring out who stole his moped. The theft was captured on camera.

Denzel Jones is a dishwasher at Bella Vita Bistro in west Wichita. Normally, he takes his moped to work, but on Friday, he had to walk to work because his moped was stolen.

“I still can’t believe it,” said Jones.

Unfortunately, it’s not the first time Jones has had a moped stolen. It happened before - from the same spot, outside the restaurant where he works, in broad daylight.

After the first theft, Jones’ co-workers chipped so he could buy a new moped. Now, that one has been stolen too.

The building has surveillance cameras outside, but they weren’t able to catch the suspect’s face.

“She was my pride and joy, next to my job, of course.”

Jones said he filed a police report both times.

