WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department issued a warning to bars in the city that not complying with Wichita’s ordinance requiring face masks in public could lead to fines or even having their liquor licenses revoked.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said the department sent letters to many bars reminding them about the city’s mask ordinance, as well as Sedgwick County’s limit of gatherings of no more than 45 people, in line with Phase Three of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s Ad Astra plan to reopen Kansas.

The WPD said the majority, if not all of the bars in Old Town were among the businesses to receive the letter.

“Thank you for you cooperation with these important public health initiatives,” the department’s letter to local bars said. “We seek and encourage compliance with all government laws and regulations. Failure to comply could lead to a fine and a possible review of your liquor license.”

