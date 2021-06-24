WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Teams of creators are competing to build a physical prototype, sales sheet, and a 1-minute marketing video, and then pitch it to judges. And, they only have 48 hours to do it. It’s a part of the Make48 challenge, sponsored by Koch Industries.

Wichita teams will have access to the tool technicians and Makerspace at GoCreate on the campus of Wichita State University. The facility is full of equipment and tools to help teams build almost anything. The winning team receives $2,000, a custom Make48 trophy and product market testing. They will also advance to the nationals in March 2022.

“In real life, everyone has big ideas, but only about 5% have the skills either physically or digitally to make a prototype. To build anything you need collaboration, often many different materials and various pieces of equipment to finish a product. Make48 allows this process to be achieved under a timed, fun, fast-moving, and educational event!” Reads a statement on the Make48 website.

GoCreate, a Koch Collaborative, is an 18,000 sq. ft. “creative community makerspace” open to all ages and experiences. The facility features textiles, woodworking and metals studios with expert training and help to make prototypes, projects and “dreams come true.”

