WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

A 16-year-old is dead and a 20-year-old continues to recover in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night.

The Wichita Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male on a charge of felony murder, stemming from a shooting that fatally injured a 16-year-old male.

WPD says just before 10p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a burglary in progress call at a home in the 2600 block of North Piatt. When officers got on scene, they found a male victim who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officers say while investigating the scene, a 16-year-old male suspect and a 20-year-old male suspect arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The 16-year-old was treated, released, and booked into jail. The 20-year-old male remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

WPD says the investigation revealed the two suspects and victim are known to each other. Officers say the suspects arrived at the victim’s home, a disturbance ensued, and multiple shots were fired that struck all three individuals. Investigators have recovered two handguns during the investigation.

Police say this was not a random incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

