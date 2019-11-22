CW Spotlight: Academy Sports talks winter boots

As winter approaches, now is a great time to buy boots.

Gabi and Blake, from Academy Sports & Outdoors, were in the KWCH 12 Eyewitness News studio on Friday to talk about the different types of boots available including lined Crocs, which are back in style.

Academy Sports carries sporting goods, licensed clothing, items for camping, hunting and cool gift ideas.

Academy Sports has to locations in Wichita: K-96 and Greenwich and 21st and Maize Road in New Market Square.