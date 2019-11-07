Man found outside girl's window at Wichita home arrested on several charges

The Wichita Police Department Wednesday night arrested a 62-year-old man on several charges following a disturbance call at a west Wichita home. Police arrested Mark Lawson, of Wichita on charges of aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, breach of privacy, electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.

At about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, police say officers responded to a disturbance with weapons call at a home in the 1900 block of South Custer.

When officers arrived, they contacted a man who reported his juvenile daughter hearing noises outside her window. The man contacted Lawson outside the window in the family's backyard.

Police say Lawson assaulted the father as he tried to leave. They say Lawson was detained until officers arrived and was arrested without incident.

"Through the investigation, detectives were able to obtain information to arrest (Lawson) for the listed charges," police say. "The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney" Office.

