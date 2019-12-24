Donations, volunteers help bring Christmas joy to patients at Wesley Children's Hospital

While the hospital is far from usual consideration when most people imagine an ideal Christmas setting, Wesley Children's Hospital in Wichita does its best to help young patients and their families feel at home.

Eyewitness News Tuesday visited two women at the hospital who step up to help bring Christmas joy to children unable to be home for the holiday.

Casey Johns and Jordan Lumley have been preparing for Christmas at Wesley Children's Hospital since October.

Johns, a child life specialist with Wesley Medical Center and Lumley, a music therapist, spent Christmas Eve getting donated gifts ready to deliver to children spending Christmas in the hospital.

The donations specifically come from the Kyrie Foundation, Lexi's Lamb Foundation, local elementary schools and high schools and from children who donate their own Christmas presents to help children at Wesley Children's Hospital.

"We've been getting donations for the last month and a half. We've gotten an overwhelming amount, which is amazing," Johns says. "They're all just from the community."

Lumley says people also donate time with special visitors spending time with Wesley Children's Hospital patients twice per week from mid-October through Christmastime.

The visitors include members of local professional and college sports teams, rodeo queens with the Cowboys Who Care Foundation, and Santa Claus.

"We had an amateur radio group come in with a CBC radio so the kids actually got to radio the North Pole and talk to Santa Claus and tell him what they want for Christmas and things like that," Lumley says.

Johns says she and Lumley put in the effort to make Christmas extra special for young patients at Wesley, especially for those who spend more time in the hospital than others, admitted as patients multiple times in a year.

"I know you don't want to be here, but we'll make this day extra special and not like all other visits that you're here for," Johns says.

Among the young patients who would rather be home is 6-year-old Colton Hirt who's battling Leukemia. His father, Tyson Hirt says an outpouring of support has helped to ease the experience of being in the hospital during the holiday.

"Wesley's been great. The nurses and staff have just gone over and above for Colton, ever since we started coming here," Tyson Hirt says. "Wesley does a good job to try to bring some joy into the kids' lives, which is hard. It's especially been hard for us as you go through the holidays being here. But they try to bring some joy to the kids. And it's really important and it's a lot of fun to see their faces light up when they have special guests come by, or the dogs come to see the kids, and all the different that they do. It really means a lot to them."

