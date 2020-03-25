Quik Trip launches on-lot pickup service

A new service from Quik Trip allows customers to pick up items without entering the store. The pickup service launches in 800 stores in 11 staes, including Quik Trip locations in Wichita.

The service allowing customers to order and pick up items from Quik Trip parking lots isn't in direct response to the coronavirus, but it does help with the social-distancing efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Quik Trip says its newest offering "has been in development since early 2019 and was recently tested in the company's Tulsa market."

"QT customers now have the option to have their items delivered to their vehicle almost anywhere on the lot upon arrival. To place a pickup order, customers must download and log in to the QT mobile app, choose the On-lot Pickup option at a participating store and then select their items. Customers have the option to pick up now or later," the company explains.

You can visit Quik Trip's Quik Trip's website or mobile app to see a full list of items available for pickup.