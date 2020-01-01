Ascension Via Christi, Wesley Medical Center welcome first babies of 2020

The first baby born at a Wichita hospital in 2020 is a baby boy who arrived within the first hour of the New Year and new decade.

Rhys Travis Hanning made his grand debut into the world at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 1) at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph hospital. Rhys weighed 7.4 ounces and measured 19 3/4 inches long. He's the son of Cooper and Blair Hanning. When he goes home, Rhys will join a big sister and a big brother.

About five hours after Rhys was born, Elisa Dunagan arrived as the first baby born at Wesley Medical Center. Elisa, born at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, weighed 7 pounds, 1/2 ounce and, like Rhys, measured 19 3/4 inches long. Her parents are Matt and Makayla Dunagan.