Bills before KS lawmakers address transparency into officer-involved shootings

Two bills come before Kansas lawmakers Tuesday as they look at how officer-involved shooting responses and investigations should be handled.

This comes in response to a push for change from an Overland Park family who says there was a lack of transparency after a police officer killed their son in 2018.

The two bills before lawmakers Tuesday have a similar intention. Both want law-enforcement agencies to have policies as to how officer-involved shooting investigations will be conducted and on the release of information on a case if no charges are brought against the officer involved.

A key difference in the bills deals with just how much information to release.

"My husband and I find it grossly unacceptable that we have not seen any of the material used to clear the officer that shot my son," says Sheila Albers, the Overland Park mother of the 17-year-old high-school student fatally shot by an officer in 2018.

The death of 17-year-old John Albers in Overland Park led his mother to campaign for change with what happens after an officer-involved shooting.

"My son did back our minivan out of our garage in a straight line at 2.5 miles per hour. The officer did yell 'stop' and then fired two shots into our car," Sheila Albers says.

Also speaking at the state capitol Tuesday and pushing for change is Lisa Finch, the mother of an innocent man shot and killed by a Wichita police officer responding to what turned out to be a hoax call in December 2017.

The calls to action developed into the two bills under consideration in Topeka.

Both bills under consideration require an outside agency to complete the investigation of an officer-involved shooting. In many departments, this is already standard. However, on this point, law enforcement agencies say they need clarity as to whether this would prohibit them from completing initial steps in the investigation.

"Are we able to do our basic job like we would any other type of crime scene? Because if we're not, that's very problematic because you're not going to have witnesses stick around," Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says.

The first officer-involved-shooting-related bill before lawmakers wants the investigative reports to be opened to the public if the officer, but with redactions, if the officer involved isn't charged.

The concern from law enforcement is that this could release names and sensitive information.

The second bill would only require a summary from the district attorney's office and notifications to the family involved.

"I completely understand the transparency part. I completely understand family members being upset because they don't think that they have been given all the facts," Easter says.

Easter says The Kansas Sheriffs Association considers the first bill, calling for the redacted investigation reports, unworkable, but the second version, including the summaries for DAs and notifications to families, has possibility for compromise.

Going forward, the Sedgwick County sheriff says he hopes lawmakers will address their concerns as they continue to work the bills pertaining to officer-involved shootings.