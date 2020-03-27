Convicted felon arrested for allegedly robbing Little Caesar's at gunpoint

Police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at a restaurant in southwest Wichita.

Officers responded just after 10 a.m. Monday to an armed robbery call at Little Caesar’s in the 2500 block of South Seneca.

An employee told officers that as she exited the back of the business, 41-year-old Joshua Freimark, got out of a white four-door sedan and approached her.

"Freimark then pushed her to the ground, pointed a gun at her, took the bank money bag she was holding, and fled on foot," said Officer Charley Davidson. "An unknown person driving the white sedan also fled."

Police say the employee sustained minor injuries in the incident.

A WPD officer was following up on information regarding the robbery and learned of Freimark’s involvement.

"Freimark was located at his home on in the 3800 block of East Ross Parkway on Thursday and was arrested without incident. Officers also recovered two handguns, two ballistic vests, two rifles, a sawed-off shotgun, and ammunition inside the home," said Officer Charley Davidson.

Additionally, Freimark has previously been arrested and convicted on charges that include aggravated battery, aggravated robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of drugs, driving while suspended and driving while a habitual violator.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.