'Jesus Christ,' 'Sir Fuzzy McWigglebottom' among write-ins for Wichita mayor

Monday's voting canvass from the Nov. 5 general election confirms results from Sedgwick County voters. The canvass made official vote counts for city and school-board positions, including names written as write-in candidates.

In several races, the classic, "Mickey Mouse" received a write-in vote or two. Fictional characters and historical figures received some write-in votes, joining legitimate write-in selections for people who actually reside in the district or community for which they received a nod.

The headliner of the Nov. 5 general election was the Wichita mayoral race. Wichita businessman Lyndy Wells, who narrowly missed showing up on the November ballot in the August Primary, launched an active write-in campaign and received 8,426 votes, or about 16.88 percent. Another write-in candidate who seriously sought the seat was Mark Gietzen. Gietzen didn't put forth the high-profile campaign Wells did and received 89 votes.

In cartoon land, "Micky Mouse" received two write-in votes, with "Daffy Duck" getting one. Also among the extended list of single-vote write-ins for Wichita mayor were 'Steven King,' 'Steve Penisgraft,' 'Jesus Christ' and 'Sir Fuzzy McWigglebottom.'

The final count confirms 23,174 votes for Mayor-Elect Brandon Whipple (46.43 percent) and 17,969 votes (36 percent) for Mayor Jeff Longwell. Whipple will step in to replace Longwell in January.

You can view the full list of election results and individual votes for every candidate across every race in Sedgwick County in the link below: