K-State Research and Extension dietitian features healthy breakfast recipe

Finding quick and healthy breakfast ideas can be overwhelming.

On Thursday's Newstalk, Extension Agent and Registered Dietitian Sara Sawer featured a healthy breakfast recipe for the whole family to enjoy.

Mix & Match Oatmeal

INGREDIENTS:

2 Cups old fashioned oats

1 cup of water (add to inner pot)

1 ¼ cup water

1 ¼ cup dairy of choice

1 Tablespoon flaxseed

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Insert steamer rack inside inner pot of Instant Pot. Add in 1 cup of water to inner pot.

2. Inside a 7 cup heat safe bowl, mix together the oats, water, dairy and flax seed.

3. Place bowl on top of steaming rack and put lid on Instant Pot.

4. Set Valve to “sealed” and set manual or time to 5 minutes on high pressure.

5. Allow to naturally release for 5 minutes before carefully releasing any additional steam by using a wooden spoon to turn valve to vent.

6. Remove bowl carefully from pressure cooker and then serve with desired toppings or allow to cool and store in fridge to reheat as needed.

NOTES:

Total Time: 10 minutes to come to pressure + 5 Minutes Cooking Time + 5 Minutes Release = 20 total minutes.

Topping Options:

Berries & Cream Vanilla Maple Raisin Nut

¼ Cup Berries ½ Teaspoon Vanilla Dash Cinnamon

½ Teaspoon Vanilla ½ Tablespoon Syrup 1-2 Tablespoons raisins

¼ Cup Yogurt