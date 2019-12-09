Lawrence woman arrested after chase, crash in Greenwood County

A heavy law-enforcement presence reported along U.S. 400 near Fall River Friday evening follows a chase and crash in Greenwood County. At the end of it, deputies arrested a 23-year-old Lawrence woman on several charges.

At about 7:40 p.m. Friday, a Greenwood County Sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a black SUV on Highway 400. The SUV didn't stop, leading to a short chase.

"The SUV failed to maneuver a turn at AA Road and 400 Highway, causing the SUV to wreck in the south ditch," the sheriff's office says.

The driver got out of the SUV and fled the scene on foot. Deputies found the woman, identified as Mckayla Sanderson, arrested her and booked her into the Greenwood County Jail in Eureka for possession of stolen property, felony flee and elude, reckless driving, and "multiple other traffic violations."