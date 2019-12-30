Man charged with capital murder in July death of 72-year-old Wichita woman

A man jailed in connection with the July death of a 72-year-old Wichita woman Monday made his first court appearance in Sedgwick County District Court.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office says 55-year-old John Pepper is charged with capital murder after the district attorney's office confirmed the death of Rita Golden is ruled a homicide.

Sedgwick county Jail records show police arrested Pepper on July 16 and that's where he remains, held on a $1.1 million bond.

Arresting charges included aggravated burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, rape and aggravated criminal sodomy in addition to the murder charge.