Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy dies at 75 after testing positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (national reports) Roy Horn of the famous Las Vegas tiger-featured magic and entertainment act, Siegfried and Roy dies at 75, multiple sources now confirm.

Reports say Horn died Friday, a little more than one week after testing positive for COVID-19.

TMZ Friday night shared a statement from Siegfried related to the death of his longtime on-stage partner.

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Siegfried says. "From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried. Roy was a fighter his whole life, including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."

 