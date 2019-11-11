Salvation Army prepares for annual Christmas campaign

The Salvation Army prepares for its annual Christmas campaign, this year hoping to raise $1.2 million in Wichita. The organization anticipates helping more than 10,000 children and nearly 4,000 families in the area. The annual holiday-season campaign that serves as the organization's primary fundraising drive, is getting a little bit of a later start this year with Thanksgiving not coming until Nov. 28.

A Salvation Army donation kettle, Photo Date: Dec 14, 2013 / Cropped Photo: The Salvation Army / Flickr / (MGN)

That means the red kettles will be out later than usual.

"With Thanksgiving falling later in the year,there is concern revenues at the Kettles will be reduced," Salvation Army Wichita City Commander, Major James Curl says. "That's why it is important every Red Kettle needs a ringer."

The organization says it needs more people to volunteer ringing the Red Kettle bells. Shifts are a minimum of two hours at locations throughout Sedgwick County.

You can find more information and volunteer your time at RegistertoRing.com

The Salvation Army also is rolling out a new way for you to donate. You can scan QR codes on red kettles, allowing you to chip-in, using your credit card or debit card. QR apps are free, allowing you to scan from any iPhone or Android device.

The Red Kettle Campaign runs through Christmas Eve. The Salvation Army also accepts donations through the mail to 250 N. Market St. Wichita KS, 67202, Or online on the Salvation Army-Wichita website.