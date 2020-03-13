Schools scramble to feed students after coronavirus closures

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Millions of students across the U.S. may go without free lunches and breakfasts they receive at schools, as more districts decide to close due to the coronavirus.

Many schools are rushing to arrange grab-and-go lunch bags or set up delivery routes so America’s poorest children don’t go hungry while classes are out of session.

The outbreak has already temporarily closed schools in states including Ohio, Maryland and New Mexico. Cities including Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C., also announced public schools would shut down.

Meanwhile, Congress may take action to waive regulations nationwide to make it easier for school meals to be distributed at more sites.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.