Sheril Logan to continue on USD 259 school board

Incumbent Sheril Logan will continue her service on the board of education for Wichita Public Schools. Logan won Tuesday night's general election over challenger Joseph Shepard, 53 percent to 47 percent, 17,127 votes to 15,059. Logan is a retired assistant dean of the Wichita State University College of Education and retired Assistant Superintendent for Wichita Public Schools.

Logan earned her undergraduate and master's degrees from Wichita State.

She's served on the school board for eight years, including three years as USD 259 BOE president. You can learn more about Logan's background, including her experience on the Wichita school board on her website.