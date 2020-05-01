Staff member at El Dorado Correctional Facility tests positive for COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Corrections Friday (May 1) announced a staff member at the El Dorado Correctional Facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The KDOC identifies the staff member only as a man older than 30.

"In order to protect the identity of the staff member, no other information will be released," the KDOC says.

The department of corrections says it's consulting with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on next steps (listed below).

• The KDHE conducted contact tracing to determine who among our staff and residents have been in close contact with this individual.

• The Butler County Health Department conducted contact tracing to identify anyone outside of EDCF who may have been in close contact with this individual and will notify those persons.

• The KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

"This is the fifth KDOC facility with confirmed cases, including Lansing Correctional Facility, Wichita Work Release Facility, Topeka Correctional Facility and Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex," the department of corrections says.

“As with our other facilities, at El Dorado we have coordinated our response with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment,” KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda says. “The expertise and support of KDHE is invaluable as we address the challenges that this virus presents.”