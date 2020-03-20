State clears path to meet medical demands of coronavirus

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts Friday released details of a comprehensive plan geared toward making sure enough doctors are available to meet medical demands coming with farther spread of the coronavirus.

"This includes, but is not limited to, a new temporary emergency license process for healthcare providers willing to provide COVID-19-related care to Kansas patients," the board says.

An emergency temporary license is available for all healthcare professionals regulated by the board of health.

"Those who hold an emergency temporary license are limited to engaging in the practice of their profession for healthcare services relating to COVID-19 response efforts and/or mitigating any effect of COVID-19," the board says.

These licenses cancel in 90 days, if not renewed.

You can read further information on requirements from the board, what's needed and how healthcare workers can apply for a temporary licence here: Guidance for Healthcare Professionals