Third arrest made in connection with homicide of man found dead in Bel Aire

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says it's made a third arrest in connection with an active investigation into the murder of a man found dead in Bel Aire Wednesday morning (Nov. 27, 2019).

The daily booking report from the Sedgwick County Jail shows that Monday, a woman named Whitney Dukes was arrested on a case related to the death of 30-year-old Christian Hernandez.

Arresting charges against Dukes, 28, include aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and failure to appear in court. She was arrested in the 4300 block of South Englewood Street, in southeast Wichita. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Tim Myers confirms Dukes' connection on the case, but did not detail the suspected involvement as the investigation into Hernandez's continues.

