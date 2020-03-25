Wichita Animal Shelter temporarily closes to public, services continue

While the Wichita Animal Shelter is closed to the public as part of efforts to limit crowds and encourage people to stay at home as much as possible to slow the spread of COVID-19, services continue for pet owners and those who find lost or injured animals in the city.

If your pet runs away and is dropped off at the shelter or picked up by an animal-control officer, you can search for your pet on petharbor.com/ and claim your pet by calling 316-350-3366 to set up an appointment. You can reach someone at that number between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. seven days per week. You can also find pets up for adoption on the Pet-Harbor website.

The Wichita Police Department says even though the animal shelter is temporarily closed to the public, anyone who finds a stray animal can bring that animal to the shelter between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., any day of the week and place it in a shelter box.

"Wichita Animal Shelter staff is monitoring the shelter boxes during these hours, will intake the animals on post them on Pet-Harbor," police say. Anyone who finds a stray animal after hours (between 5 p.m. and 9 a.m.) can still drop off the animal in a shelter box and the shelter staff will intake that animal during the next business hours.

Police say Wichita Animal Shelter field staff and WPD officers continue responding to emergency calls involving animal bites/attacks, dangerous dogs, injured animals, confined stray animals, and dead-animal pick-ups.

"WPD recognizes the critical need for animal services during this pandemic," the department says. "The goals of the protocols are to keep Wichita Animal Shelter staff healthy, which will help ensure the animals receive proper care. The protocols are subject to change due to evolving circumstances, and the community members will be alerted to any changes."