1 Vision Aviation celebrates new headquarters in Salina

A Kansas aviation business cut a ribbon Friday to celebrate its new headquarters in Salina.

In a hangar at the Salina Regional Airport, 1 Vision Aviation says it plans to hire about 450 new employees within the next five years of operation in Salina.

The work includes aircraft maintenance, repairs and modifications.

Senator Jerry Moran was in Salina for the ribbon cutting and spoke at the event. He says 1 Vision's presence in Salina is a win for the city.

"This is the kind of thing that has to happen across our state, small businesses coming here, starting here, growing here," Moran says. "That creates the opportunity to have people, particularly young people, remain at home, come back to their hometowns, and take advantage of the quality of life we have across our entire state."