Emergency crews are on the scene of a critical injury crash in the western part of Sedgwick County.

A call about the crash came out around 2:15 p.m at 21st St. S. and 247th W. near Garden Plain.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say one person has suffered very critical injuries in the crash. Another is in serious condition.

