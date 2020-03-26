1 critically hurt after early-morning garage fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) One person is critically hurt after a garage fire early Thursday morning.
Sedgwick County dispatchers say the fire started just after 7:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of west Douglas.
No other information was released.
Eyewitness News is working on gathering more information. Stay tuned for updates on the KWCH 12 app.
EMS now responding to garage fire in 4100 blk W Douglas. One victim has been located in critical condition. #ictraffic #ictfire https://t.co/Zxrl6XPpkJ— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) March 26, 2020