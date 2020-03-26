1 critically hurt after early-morning garage fire

Picture: MGN
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 8:00 AM, Mar 26, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) One person is critically hurt after a garage fire early Thursday morning.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say the fire started just after 7:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of west Douglas.

No other information was released.

