1 critically hurt after house fire in SW Wichita

A man is critically hurt after a house fire in southwest Wichita.

Firefighters responded around noon for a report of a house fire at a home in the 3000 block of west 27th street south.

When they arrived on scene, they found a house and car fully involved.

Battalion Chief Jason Jones says additional crews were called to assist due to the weather and extent of the fire.

"Well involved when fire crews got here, fire throughout the home, garage, car on fire, so crews made quick work to keep the fire from spreading to any other homes in the area," said Jones.

He says crews took an aggressive interior attack on the fire and were able to get it under control.

Emergency crews transported a man to Ascension Via Christi Saint Francis in critical condition after suffering severe burns.

Jones says crews will remain on scene most of the afternoon to monitor hotspots.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.