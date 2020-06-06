UPDATE: 2 people with critical, serious injuries after motorcycle accident in southwest Wichita

One person is critically hurt after a motorcycle crash near Pawnee and Meridian.

Meridian is closed in both directions.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Sgt. Brian Mock with the Wichita Police Department said that when officers arrived to the scene they found a single, overturned motorcycle with two riders - a 50-year-old male, and a female in her upper 40s.

The male was driving the motorcycle when it appeared that they lost control of the motorcycle, causing both of them to fall. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the passenger with critical injuries.

