One person has died and another is in critical condition following a crash southwest of Wichita.

Dispatchers confirm the call of the crash at K-42 and Maize Road came in around 10:20 a.m. as one person not breathing and another critically hurt.

On the scene, emergency responders pronounced the more severe patient dead.

