1 dead, 1 hurt in Salina mobile home fire

One person is dead and another is hurt after a mobile home fire in Salina.

It happened around 3 a.m. at the Del-Ray Mobile Estates.

Salina Fire Chief Troy Long says the mobile home is a total loss.

"It was very fully involved. We had fire from probably the first two-thirds of the mobile home. Flames 10 feet up in the air. It just looked like a big box of fire," he said.

The fire department has not determined a cause on the fire but wants to remind people to keep an eye on space heaters and candles this time of year.

