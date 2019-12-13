1 dead, 1 hurt in Salina mobile home fire

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) One person is dead and another is hurt after a mobile home fire in Salina.
It happened around 3 a.m. at the Del-Ray Mobile Estates.
Salina Fire Chief Troy Long says the mobile home is a total loss.
"It was very fully involved. We had fire from probably the first two-thirds of the mobile home. Flames 10 feet up in the air. It just looked like a big box of fire," he said.
The fire department has not determined a cause on the fire but wants to remind people to keep an eye on space heaters and candles this time of year.