1 dead, 2 injured after semi crash on KS Turnpike in Sumner County

One person is dead, and two others injured after a semi crash Thursday on the Kansas Turnpike in Sumner County.

The crash happened around 1 a.m., north of the Belle Plaine service area, at mile marker 27 on I-35.

The Kansas Turnpike Dispatch says southbound I-35 is closed at Mulvane. Northbound lanes are open, but moving slowly.

Reporter Kristen Boxman is on the scene gathering more information on the crash. Stay tuned for updates on Eyewitness News This Morning and on the KWCH 12 app.