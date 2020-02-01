1 dead, 3 injured in Wallace County crash

One person is dead, and three others were injured in a rollover crash in Wallace County.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday just east of K27 at Sharon Springs.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara was traveling westbound on Highway 40 when the driver lost control for unknown reasons. The car then went into the north ditch and rolled multiple times. Two people were thrown from the car.

Four people were taken to the Goodland Medical Center for treatment.

KHP says 22-year-old Marshall Hobson, of Colorado, died from his injuries.

He was not wearing his seatbelt.