1 dead, 5 critically hurt after truck drives into group of high school students in Moore, Okla.

A high-school girl in Oklahoma is dead and five other students are in the hospital some in critical condition.

After police say a man in a pick-up truck ran them down near their school Monday.

Police say a 56-year-old man driving a red pickup ran into a car then ran into a group of cross-country and track athletes out a jog. Police say he kept driving and hit two more cars on the way.

Police say the incident happened near Moore High School's athletic facilities so there were a lot of students who saw it happen. They were on the scene when police showed up.

Some of them helped point police in the right direction to where they saw that pickup drive off. The driver was arrested about two blocks away.

Police say they're still investigating, but as of now, no charges have been filed.