WPD: Man jumps from car, dies during argument with wife

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Police say a man found in west Wichita died after jumping from a moving vehicle.

Officers responded to an injury accident at Central and Maize around 9 p.m. on Monday and located 36-year-old Chad Lee in the roadway unresponsive.

EMS arrived and started life-saving measures, but Lee was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through the investigation, officers learned Lee was a front-seat passenger in a 2010 red Ford Fusion driven by a 32-year-old woman who police have identified as his wife.

"An argument occurred in the vehicle and it appears that Lee willfully jumped from the vehicle as it was in motion going approximately 35 mph. Lee struck the ground causing his fatal injuries," said Ofcr. Charley Davidson with the WPD Public Relations Unit.

Davidson said Lee's wife called 911 to report the incident.

At this time, police do not believe foul play is involved.

Davidson said they believe Lee died from a head injury he suffered after jumping from the vehicle.

-----

Monday, October 21, 2019

Wichita police are investigating after a man was found dead at Central and Maize Road last night.

Police were called to a report of a man lying in the road at around 9:00 p.m.

Responding officers say the man was unresponsive, and died a short time later.

Police believe the man was in his 30s.

They have not said what may have caused his death.

"Right now we have investigators following up on the case," said Lt. Mike Linnehan of the WPD. "We're talking to people but we do not believe a criminal act occurred."

Watch for updates as we get them here at www.kwch.com.