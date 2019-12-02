Woman dies in west Wichita house fire

A woman died Monday afternoon in a house fire in west Wichita.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Elizabeth.

Wichita Fire Marshal Stuart Bevis said a man came home to fire and smoke alarms going off, and he called 911.

A woman in her 70s lived in the home. Bevis said she had mobility issues and could not self-evacuate.

Emergency crews pulled the woman not breathing. EMS performed life-saving procedures, but the woman died on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Bevis said investigators are looking at the possibility of oxygen being involved.

Bevis said the fire did a total of $30,000 in damage mainly caused by plastics/polyesters that burned to create heavy smoke damage.