1 hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Great Bend

The Barton County Sheriff's Office responded to an injury accident involving three vehicles on Thursday.

Around 5:35 p.m., deputies arrived a half-mile east of the Great Bend city limits on U.S. 56 to find the multi-vehicle collision.

The sheriff's office says its investigation indicates that a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven was stopped to make a left-hand turn in the eastbound lane. Another vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Ultima was stopped behind the Jeep. A third vehicle, a 2018 Dodge 2500 pickup truck was also traveling eastbound and "evidently did not see the other vehicles stopped in the roadway." The driver of the truck failed to stop, crashing into the Ultima which caused a chain reaction accident.

The driver of the Ultima was taken to KU Health Systems in Great Bend with possible back and head injuries. The other drivers refused treatment at the scene.

It is believed all three drivers were properly restrained at the time of the collision.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Great Bend fire Department and EMS Service as well as the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Traffic was restricted in the area for approximately one hour.